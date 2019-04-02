Jodi Kinder



Newark - Jodi L. Kinder, age 53, of Newark, passed away on Friday, March 29, 2019. She was born on June 16, 1965 to Hensel and Janice (McClain) Southern in Newark, OH.



Jodi was a waitress all her life. She was always friendly to everyone she met. In her free time, Jodi liked to read and clean. She loved spending time with her family, spoiling her grandchildren and enjoying a meal cooked by her husband, Bobby.



Jody is survived by her loving husband of 12 years, Bobby Kinder; children, Christin Walters, and Alex and Ross Barber; grandchildren, Kadden, Brooke, and Grace; and siblings, Rickie, Todd, and Brian, Southern.



In addition to her father, she is preceded in death by her daughter, Jamie Lynn Barber, and brother, Fredrick Southern.



A funeral service will be held at 10am on Friday, April 5, 2019 at Brucker Kishler Funeral Home, 985 N. 21st Street, Newark, OH 43055. Services will be officiated by Tony Bartlett and Jodi will be laid to rest at Cedar Hill Cemetery following the service. Family will greet friends from 5-7pm on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at the funeral home.



