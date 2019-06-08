|
Joe Edward Dodrill
Johnstown - Funeral services celebrating the life of Joe Edward Dodrill, 84, of Johnstown, will be held at the Johnstown United Methodist Church, 159 S. Main Street, Johnstown, 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, June 11, 2019 with Pastor Matthew P. Van Winkle as officiant. Interment will follow in Green Hill Cemetery. Friends and family may call at the church from 5-8 P.M., Monday, June 10, 2019.
Joe died at his home on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, with his family by his side. He was born in Nelsonville, Ohio on January 5, 1935 to the late Timothy and Stella (Hale) Dodrill.
A graduate of Granville High School, Joe worked for Kaiser Aluminum and was retired from the Ford Motor Company. As one of 12 siblings, Joe spent many hours in his youth working on the family farm and developed a love of nature and the outdoors. Joe also loved the sport of auto racing, spending many days at the Hyde Park Drag Strip and traveling nationwide with Dodrill Racing.
He will be greatly missed by his wife of 65 years, Mary (Montgomery) Dodrill; his daughters, Paula Dodrill-Evans, Crystal (Jerry) McFellin, and Holly Dodrill; grandchildren, Blake Linger, Natalie (Randy) Whitson, Lauren McFellin-Retzlaff, and Brandon McFellin; great-grandchildren, Ellie Whitson, Laila McFellin, Scarlette Retzlaff, and Jameson Retzlaff; brothers, Tim (Virginia) Dodrill Jr., Jack (Becky) Dodrill; sister, Mary Layman; sisters-in-law, Karen Montgomery and Vicki Dodrill; many nieces and nephews, and his special buddy cat, JJ.
In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by his son, Kevin Dodrill; brothers, Elwood (Anita), Ted (Isabelle), Loren (Margaret), Robert (Dorothy), and Jim Dodrill; sisters, Wilma Swartz, Louise (Fred) Cooperider, Eileen (Henry) Bonner; and brother-in-law, William Layman;
Memorials in Joe's name be made to the Second Chance Humane Society, P.O. Box 286, Johnstown, Ohio 43031.
The family would like to extend a special thank you Mt. Carmel Hospice for their dedication and care over these last few weeks.
