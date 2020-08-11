1/1
Joe L. Yee
1938 - 2020
Joe L. Yee

Newark - Joe L. Yee, age 81, of Newark, passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020. He was born on September 2, 1938 to the late Wally and Shee (Hong) Yee in Youngstown, OH.

Due to the pandemic, a private burial will take place at Wilson Cemetery. In an effort to keep friends and loved ones safe, a celebration of Joe's life will be held at a later date.

Joe proudly served his country as a member of the US Army during Vietnam. He worked as an engineer for GE for many years, before working for ODOT until he retired. In his free time, he enjoyed tennis, dancing, fixing cars, and travelling all over the world.

Joe is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Sue (Wong) Yee. He also leaves behind his sons, Richard (Donna Rose) Yee and Roger (Julie) Yee; grandchildren, Aaron, Nicholas, and Rachel; and siblings, Ward Yee and Minnie (Charlie) Lou.

In addition to his parents, Joe is preceded in death by his siblings, Sam, Foo, Bo, Jem, Lilley, Daily, and Jeane.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Licking County Veterans Service Commission, 935 Buckeye Ave, Newark, OH 43055 or to the American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Avenue, Dallas, TX 75231-4596.

To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com.






Published in Advocate from Aug. 11 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
740-366-3343
