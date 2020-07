John A. Mammosser Jr.John A. Mammosser, Jr. (Jack), passed away peacefully on July 13, 2020 after complication from Parkinsons. He was born in Joliet, Illinois on April 21, 1941, to the late John A. Mammosser Sr, and Katherine (Hutton) Mammosser. A daughter, Linda C. Baker, also preceded him in death.Jack proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1958-1961. He was passionate about his chosen profession as a truck driver, having been an over-the-road, owner-operator for many years, as well as having owned "H2O On The Go, Inc.", a local water hauling company in Pataskala, Ohio. After retirement, Jack was back on the road enjoying his motorhome and traveling many more miles with Sharon, his partner and best friend.He is survived by his sisters Betty Peterson, Katherine Grove, Donna (Robert) Locknar, Patricia Fisher, Margaret Arnold, a brother James (Susan) Mammosser, daughter, Bonnie Skeldon, son, John B. Mammosser, stepdaughter, Jenifer (Stitt) Shaw, plus nine grandchildren, two great grandsons, and many nieces and nephews.Services to be held in Joliet, Illinois. Time and date are to be determined.Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital Funeral arrangements made by Dames Funeral Home, Joliet Illinois.