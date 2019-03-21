|
John "Jack" A. Weisent
Newark - A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of John "Jack" A. Weisent, 83, of Newark will be held at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 10:30 A.M., Monday, March 25, 2019 with Fr. Jonathan Wilson as celebrant. Inurnment will be held in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Newark, at a later date.
Jack died at Altercare of Somerset on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. He was born in Newark, Ohio on August 27, 1935 to the late James and Lillian (Ruff) Weisent.
As a local businessman for many years, Jack founded Weisent Enterprises, operating Jack's Septic and Mid-Ohio Security. Prior to this, he owned and operated the Draft House and the Cellar Bar, both located in downtown Newark. He was also past-president of Newark-Heath Rotary.
Jack was a 1953 graduate of Newark High School and lifetime parishioner of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church where he served on Parish Council, Finance Council, and the Capital Campaign Committee for construction of the Lamy Center. In congruence with his dedication to the Newark Catholic Community, Jack devoted countless hours to Newark Catholic High School and was one of initial board members on the Newark Catholic High School Foundation.
As a former college football athlete, Jack continually strived to give back to local athletics in the area. He was a former little league baseball coach and helped to build the dugouts located at Babe Ruth Fields. He was instrumental in establishing the junior high football program at St. Francis de Sales Elementary school, where he also coached multiple sports for many years. He was a 30+ year member of the Newark Catholic Athletic Association, volunteering in numerous capacities, and was inducted into the Newark Catholic High School Athletic Hall of Fame, receiving the Award of Merit in 2001.
He is survived by his children, Christine (Michael) Allen; Jim (Pattie) Weisent, Teresa Weisent (Don McClain), Lilly (Mike) Roche, and Meredith Weisent; 13 grandchildren, Katie (Patrick), Sarah, Maddie, Tony (Erika), Jack (Kelsey), Adam (Allison), Jessica, Ann, Julia, Meghan, Stella, Andy and Skylar; 10 great-grandchildren, Emilie, Mariah, Acenn, Benjamin, Abreana, Sage, Cora, Owen, Olivia and Wesley; brother-in-law, William Walker; and several nieces and nephews
In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Sally (Loughman) Weisent; sisters, Phyllis (Raymond) Welch (Robert) Anspach and Marianne (Earle) Garrison; nephew Eric Garrison; and sister-in-law Jacqueline Walker.
Friends and family may call from 2-5 P.M. on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at the REED-EGAN FUNERAL HOME, 141 Green Wave Drive, Newark, where a Vigil Service will be held at 4 P.M.
The family requests that memorials in Jack's name be made to the Newark Catholic High School Foundation, 1 Green Wave Drive, Newark, Ohio 43055.
To share your memory of Jack or leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.reedegan.com.
Published in the Advocate on Mar. 21, 2019