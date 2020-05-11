|
John Allen
Maryville, TN - John Theodore Allen, 89, of Maryville, Tennessee, formerly of Hebron, passed away Saturday evening, May 9, 2020, in Maryville, Tennessee, following a brief illness. John was born April 18, 1931, in Columbus, the son of the late George Clement and Mary Margaret (Miller) Allen.
He graduated from Hebron H.S., class of 1949, served honorably in the United States Air Force from 1950-1954, and retired after a long and successful career as an insurance executive with Monumental Life for over 30 years. He was a member of Hebron Lodge #116 F. & A.M., Wroena Chapter O.E.S., Maryville United Methodist Church, and Maryville Kiwanis Club.
John is survived by his loving family: his wife, the former Pauline Campbell Penick, whom he married on June 19, 1955, his children John Rodney (Patsy) and their son Corey, James Randy (Debbie) and their daughter Ashley (Lucas) Phillips, Joseph Roger (Angela) and their children Marisa and Campbell, Rhonda Pauline (Bobby) and their children Drew (Sarah) and daughter Ayla, Dustin (Lydia) and son Dallas, Jay Ronald (Betsy) and their son Jaryn, many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 14, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 Noon at CRISS WAGNER HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Service, 179 Granville Street in Newark; where social distancing visitation (by Automobile) will take place. Please enter via the west driveway and remain in your cars. You will be directed how to proceed. A funeral procession will follow to the Cedar Hill Cemetery, where private graveside funeral services will follow with full military honors. Please log onto Hoskinsonfuneral.com to leave a message of comfort and support for the Allen Family.
HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Service, Kirkersville, is honored to care for John and his family.
Published in the Advocate from May 11 to May 13, 2020