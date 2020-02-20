|
John C. Sanders
Thornville - John C. Sanders, age 92, of Thornville, passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Arlington Care Center. He was born on November 12, 1926 to the late Howard and Ethel Sanders of Newark.
A graveside service will be held at 11am at Wilson Cemetery, 4254 Marion Rd NE, Newark, OH 43055, on Saturday, February 22, 2020. The Licking County Veteran's Alliance will provide military honors.
Mr. Sanders owned, and operated Lakewood Market in Buckeye Lake and he proudly served his country as a member of the US Navy during WWII.
Mr. Sanders is survived by his daughter, Terre Sanders-Lane; grandchildren, Richard Asmo, Robert Asmo, and Michell Sirmons; great grandchildren, Cailin Asmo, Chandler and Justin Adams, Jessica Sirmans, Tanner, Payton, and Paige Asmo; and two great-great grandsons.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Sanders is preceded in death by his loving wife of 65 years and by great granddaughter, Elizabeth Lloyd.
Published in the Advocate from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020