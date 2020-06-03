John Carson
Reynoldsburg - John Albert Carson, 85, of Reynoldsburg, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, June 2, 2020 after battling numerous health issues. John was born on August 8, 1934, to the late Harmey and Marjorie (Pontius) Carson in Columbus, Ohio. He is survived by his children; Suzanne (Philip) Ruppel and Gina Huffman; step-children Gail (Jim) Swatzel and Stephen (Angie) Moxley; grandchildren Amber, Logan, Brandon, Tresa (Joe), Lindsi (Donald), Jamie, Haley, and Hannah; great-grandchildren Skylar, Cora, Dakota, and Baby Binek due in November; sister Rosie (Jan) Reasoner; sister-in-law Myrtle Carson; many nieces and nephews, and a host of other family, friends, and loved ones. John is preceded in death by his wife Linda (Moxley) Carson, sister Bette Chapman Hughes, and brother Bill Carson. Friends may call to Kauber-Fraley Funeral Home 289 S. Main St Pataskala, Ohio 43062 on Monday June 8, 2020 from 10:00am-12:00pm with private family services to follow with Jim Swatzel officiating. There will be a private graveside service at Pataskala Cemetery with military honors. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in John's memory to Capital City Hospice. For more details please refer to www.kauberfraley.com




Published in Advocate from Jun. 3 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
8
Calling hours
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Kauber-Fraley Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
8
Service
12:00 PM
Kauber-Fraley Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kauber-Fraley Funeral Home
289 S Main St
Pataskala, OH 43062
7409273971
