Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
John Cotter


John Cotter Obituary
John Cotter

Newark - John M. Cotter, Jr., age 67, of Newark, passed away on March 14, 2019 in Port Charlotte, FL. He was born on February 16, 1952 to the late John and Dorothy (Preston) Cotter in Chicago, IL.

John was an avid Buckeye fan. He also loved the beach, boating, camping, and keeping a journal. John retired from Owen's Corning after 38 years.

John is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Chris (Lufaso) Cotter. He also leaves behind his sons, John and Matthew Cotter; grandchildren, Joshua, Aryssa, and Avery; siblings, Sis Printz, Kathy Wilson, Mark Cotter, Cindy Cotter, Dorothy Cotter, and Lauren (Nick Pavisich) Ault; brother-in-law, Steve Debolt; and good friends, Sharon Weaver-Moore and Jeff Ault. He was "Uncle Wonderful" to numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, John is preceded in death by his sister, Jennifer Debolt.

A funeral service will be held at 1pm on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Brucker Kishler Funeral Home, 985 N. 21st Street, Newark, OH 43055. Services will be officiated by Pastor Brian Harkness and John will be laid to rest at Newark Memorial Gardens. Family will greet friends from 2-4pm and 6-8pm on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations in John's memory can be made to P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142 or to the P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.

To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Advocate on Mar. 18, 2019
