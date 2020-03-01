|
|
John D. Freas
NEWARK - A funeral service celebrating the life of John D. Freas, 73, of Newark, will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service, with Rev. Bruce Gutridge officiating.
Visitation will be held at the funeral home, 179 Granville Street, Newark on Friday, March 6th, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. and also on Saturday, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
John was born in Newark, Ohio on January 3, 1947 to the late Harold E. and Cora M. (Reed) Freas. He passed away on February 27, 2020 at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus.
Prior to retirement, John was a Captain with the Newark Fire Department, where he also served as a fire investigator; founding Chief of the Licking Township Fire Company; Union Township Police Officer; Licking and Perry County Fire Investigation Teams; Licking County Rescue Teams; Licking County HAZ-MAT Team; was a fire instructor; Licking County Sheriff's Officer; Johnstown Police Officer; EMS coordinator for Newark Fire Department; Newark Air Force Base Firefighter; Licking Township Volunteer Fire Department, Inc.; was a Licking County 4-H Advisor; and also ran the Freas Farms.
John enjoyed the NHRA, and was known as the "Gatekeeper of the Zoo" at National Trail Raceway. He was an avid Ohio State Football fan and loved TBDBITL. Most important to John, was the time he spent with his friends and loving family, especially watching his grandchildren play ball, and will be greatly missed by everyone that knew him.
Survivors include his children, Jill Dian (Andrew Gatts) Freas and John Eugene (Brittany) Freas; grandchildren, Maya Keefe, Gabriella Webster, Aden Webster and Dusty Freas; mother of his children, Marsha Freas; and numerous friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by aunts, uncles and his fur child, Bella.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of John to the Newark Firefighter's Charities, PO Box 1189, Newark, Ohio 43058-1189.
Published in the Advocate from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2020