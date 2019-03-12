John D. Kurtz



Newark - A memorial service for John D. Kurtz, 81, of Newark, will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday at Brucker and Kishler Funeral Home, with Pastor Ed Fugate officiating. Military Honors will be conducted by the Licking County Veterans Alliance. Family will receive friends from 12 to 1 p.m. Thursday prior to the service at the funeral home, 985 N. 21st St. Newark, where a Druids service will begin at 12:45 p.m.



John passed away March 10, 2019, at Licking Memorial Hospital. He was born April 1, 1937, in Whitewater, Wisconsin, to the late John and Florence (Wolfe) Kurtz.



John was an Army Veteran during the Korean War. He retired after 32 years from Owens Corning Fiberglass. He was a member of the Newark Druids, Buckeye Lake AMVETS, and the Zanesville American Legion.



He is survived by his wife, Leatrice J. (Taylor) Kurtz; son, J.T. Kurtz; brothers, Joe (Patsy Kurtz and Jim (Diane) Kurtz; step-children, Theresa (Allen) Todd, Angela (Jeff) Bowen, Cindy (Andy) Morrow, and Tommy (Premey) Joyner; grandson, Troy Kurtz; nine step-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his former wife, Carrie Kurtz, and step-daughter, Kim Higgins.



To sign an online guest book, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com. Published in the Advocate on Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary