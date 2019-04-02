Services
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
740-366-3343
John David Goodwin


Newark - John David Goodwin, 93, of Heath, passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019, at the Selma Markowitz Hospice Center surrounded by his family. He was born August 26, 1925, in Uniontown, PA, a son of David and Caroline (Springer) Goodwin.

John was a 1943 graduate of North Union High School in Uniontown. He had served his country in Europe during WWII in the US Army Air Forces. John was a decorated Staff Sergeant of the 837th Squadron as a gunner on the B-17 'Miss Bea Havin'. He retired in 1987 from the Newark Air Force Base and was a 66 year member of the American Legion Post #51 in Uniontown, PA. He enjoyed rooting for the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Pirates, walleye fishing, Jeopardy and doing the daily crosswords in the paper.

John is survived by five step-children; 14 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; his special sister-in-law Beth and brother-in-law Bill and many friends and neighbors. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 48 years Marie (Turner) Goodwin; two sisters and brother-in-law.

To honor his wishes a private Graveside Service will be held at Newark Memorial Gardens. The Licking County Veterans Alliance will render Military Funeral Honors.

The family would like to thank the staff of Licking Memorial Hospital and the Selma Markowitz Hospice Center for their compassionate care.

John requested memorial contributions in his honor be made to the Licking County Veterans Alliance, PO Box 854, Newark, OH 43055 or Hospice of Central Ohio, PO Box 430, Newark, OH 43058.

To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Advocate on Apr. 2, 2019
