John Thomas Dennison, 75, of Summit Station, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, following an extended illness. He was born in Columbus, on April 6, 1945, the son of the late John and Betty (Antonacci) Dennison. He attended Linden McKinley High School, served honorably in the Army National Guard during the Vietnam Era. He retired after a long career as a truck driver for Matlack Trucking, and was a member of the Teamsters Union. John enjoyed bluegrass music, and was proud of his mustang cars.
He is survived by his loving family: his wife Shirley (Powell) whom he married on April 25, 1970, his daughter Lisa (Michael) Carr of Buckeye Lake, his grandchildren Michael and William Carr and Courtney (Randy) Perry; along with his great-grandchildren Dillion, Allie, Amber, Paylynn, Praxton and Hudson; his brother Terry (Becky) Dennison and his sister Jo (James) Chapel and several nieces and nephews.
Private family services will be held at the KIRKERSVILLE home of HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Service, with burial to follow in the Kirkersville Cemetery.
The family prefers that memorial contributions be made to the . Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Service, Kirkersville, is honored to care for John and his family.Please log on to hoskinsonfuneral.com to view a video tribute or leave a message of condolence for the family.
Published in the Advocate from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020