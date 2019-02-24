|
|
John E. Vaia
Grass Range, MT - On January 31, 2018, John E. Vaia, son of the late Barbara Canter and James Vaia passed away suddenly at his home in Grass Range, Montana at the age of 57.
A native of Alexandria, John attended Northridge High School, graduating in 1979 and continued his education at Lake Superior State University where he studied wildlife management and was a member his school's basketball team.
John's passion from an early age was always "the great outdoors" where he spent much of his time as a young boy hunting, fishing and trapping. After college, John moved to Montana where he became a hunting guide and professional trapper. He also wrote articles at the time about his exploits in Fur Fish and Game magazine. Over the years in Montana, John founded a fencing business serving area ranchers and the federal government. He also gradually matured his guiding and trapping business to become one of the largest fur traders in the state. Throughout the years, John never lost his love for "God's Country" as he called it and was able to live the life that he loved and create a life for himself and his family.
He is survived by his wife Diane Vaia, three stepchildren and seven grandchildren; as well as father James Vaia, sister Cheryl Vaia and her husband Herb Bresler, sister Annie Cacciato and her husband Matt and brother Michael Vaia and his wife Tina Bolton.
A gathering of family and friends took place in Montana on February 2nd. Another gathering to celebrate John's life will take place later this year in Licking County. Friends and family can share stories or remembrances of John on the legacy.com web site.
Published in the Advocate on Feb. 24, 2019