John F. Hofmann



HEBRON - A gathering of family and friends for John F. Hofmann, 64, of Hebron, will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Brucker and Kishler Funeral Home, 985 N. 21st St. Newark.



John, a retired postal carrier for the U.S. Postal Service, passed away May 11, 2019, at the OSU Ross Heart Hospital. He was born December 29, 1954, in Columbus, to the late John and Margaret Rose (Griffith) Hofmann.



John was a Sheridan High School graduate. He was an avid bowler, enjoyed drag racing his Mopar, music, James Bond Movies, Star Trek, Babylon 5, and was a fan of the Columbus Blue Jackets and Cleveland Browns.



He is survived by his wife, Shelly M. (Higgins) Hofmann; daughter, Donna E. Hofmann of Delaware; grandson, Shawn (Carrie) Jones of Columbus, and several step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Theresa Wycoff.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Newark Youth USBC, C/O Martha Stewart, 4384 Martinsburg Rd. Newark, Ohio 43055.



To sign an online guest book, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com. Published in the Advocate on May 15, 2019