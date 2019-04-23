Services
McPeek-Hoekstra Funeral Home
133 S Prospect Street
Granville, OH 43023-0185
(740) 587-0161
Resources
More Obituaries for John Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John F. Johnson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John F. Johnson Obituary
John F. Johnson

Granville - A private graveside service for John Frederick "Fred" Johnson, 97, of Granville, will be held at Sunset Memorial Park in Cleveland.

Fred passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019 at SharonBrooke in Newark. He was born in 1921 to the late John A. and Elizabeth Johnson. Fred had no children nor any brothers or sisters. His wife, Mary Ann Churchill Johnson died December 11, 2010. A 1939 graduate of North Olmsted High School, Fred furthered his education at B and K School of Commerce earning a degree in accounting. He would later retire as assistant treasurer from Ace Electrotype Company. He enjoyed roller skating as a youth and would later become an ardent bowler enjoying many games with his wife of 68 years. Fred wrote for a bowling publication in Cleveland, Ohio, The Cleveland Kegler. He loved polka music and the smell of corned beef and cabbage.

Fred proudly served in U.S. Army during World War II. He was a sergeant with Headquarters Battery, 264 Separate Coast Artillery Battalion, Harbor Defense in the Aleutians Island at Dutch Harbor for 27 months. He received the Asiatic Pacific ribbon with one Battle Star, the American Theater ribbon, Meritorious Service Unit Award and the Good Conduct medal. Fred was a member of American Legion Post 398 for many years.

A charter member of the Granville Sertoma Club, Fred was named Sertoman of the Year in 1987 for his many contributions which included July Float Committee, the development of the Licking Valley Sertoma Club, publicity chairman and bulletin chairman. Fred will be remembered as a gentleman.

Memorial contributions may be made to American Legion Post 398, P.O. Box 2, Granville, OH 43023 or Hospice of Central Ohio, P.O. Box 430, Newark, OH 43055.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.mcpeekhoekstra.com.
Published in the Advocate on Apr. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now