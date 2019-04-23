|
|
John F. Johnson
Granville - A private graveside service for John Frederick "Fred" Johnson, 97, of Granville, will be held at Sunset Memorial Park in Cleveland.
Fred passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019 at SharonBrooke in Newark. He was born in 1921 to the late John A. and Elizabeth Johnson. Fred had no children nor any brothers or sisters. His wife, Mary Ann Churchill Johnson died December 11, 2010. A 1939 graduate of North Olmsted High School, Fred furthered his education at B and K School of Commerce earning a degree in accounting. He would later retire as assistant treasurer from Ace Electrotype Company. He enjoyed roller skating as a youth and would later become an ardent bowler enjoying many games with his wife of 68 years. Fred wrote for a bowling publication in Cleveland, Ohio, The Cleveland Kegler. He loved polka music and the smell of corned beef and cabbage.
Fred proudly served in U.S. Army during World War II. He was a sergeant with Headquarters Battery, 264 Separate Coast Artillery Battalion, Harbor Defense in the Aleutians Island at Dutch Harbor for 27 months. He received the Asiatic Pacific ribbon with one Battle Star, the American Theater ribbon, Meritorious Service Unit Award and the Good Conduct medal. Fred was a member of American Legion Post 398 for many years.
A charter member of the Granville Sertoma Club, Fred was named Sertoman of the Year in 1987 for his many contributions which included July Float Committee, the development of the Licking Valley Sertoma Club, publicity chairman and bulletin chairman. Fred will be remembered as a gentleman.
Memorial contributions may be made to American Legion Post 398, P.O. Box 2, Granville, OH 43023 or Hospice of Central Ohio, P.O. Box 430, Newark, OH 43055.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.mcpeekhoekstra.com.
Published in the Advocate on Apr. 23, 2019