John F. "Skip" Vogelmeier, Jr.
SOMERSET - John F. "Skip" Vogelmeier Jr., 73, of Somerset, Ohio, passed peacefully surrounded by his family on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Fairfield Medical Center.
John was born October 20, 1945 to the late John F. and Romaine (Haught) Vogelmeier. He was a member of Somerset United Methodist Church, and was a graduate of Newark High School 1963, University of Rio Grande Bachelor of Arts Secondary Education 1969, University Southern Mississippi Masters of Art Education 1998, University of Southern Mississippi Doctorate of Philosophy 2001. John had a successful career with the United States Air Force for 25 years. He enjoyed fishing, spending time with his family, and history.
John is survived by his sons, John Vogelmeier III, Johnny Vogelmeier and Darrin Vogelmeier; stepdaughters, Debbie Denney, Sherry Denney and Mary Denise (Shawn) Dupler; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Sandra (Jerry) Graft; and brother, Steve Vogelmeier. John was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend to all.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary A. (Valentine) Vogelmeier.
Friends may call from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the Bope-Thomas Funeral Home in Somerset where services will be held at 12:00 p.m. Saturday with the Rev. Karen Walters officiating. Burial will follow in New Reading Cemetery.
Published in the Advocate on July 19, 2019