John Franklin (Jack) Heller, Jr.
Granville - John Franklin (Jack) Heller, Jr. died June 18, 2019 at the age of 97. He lived a long and rewarding life. He loved his family, his friends and community, his "hunting type dogs", fly fishing, riding his bike, sailing, and music.
He was an officer in the U.S. Navy in World War II, serving in the South Pacific. His ship was involved in two invasions for which he received battle stars. Following the war Jack returned to Denison where he completed his B.A. and, most importantly, met his wife, Jane Carstensen. After graduate school Jack joined Republic Franklin Insurance Company in Columbus as an underwriter and was among the first in the country to earn the professional designation of Chartered Property and Casualty Underwriter. Jack started the property division of RFI in 1955 and retired as President and CEO in 1987.
Throughout his career and retirement Jack was committed to creating solutions to community needs. He was a founding member of the Hospice of Licking County board, serving two years as president. During his tenure he started an endowment fund that helped sustain and grow the organization (now Hospice of Central Ohio). Later, Jack and Jane, along with dear friends David and Dee Richards, worked for more than 10 years to establish and build the continuing care retirement community Kendal at Granville.
Jack's wife Jane, his children Nancy, Anne (Gary) Schreiber, John (Cindy), and Jane, and his five grandchildren share happy memories of Jack's humor and humility. Respecting Jack's wishes, there will be no service; memorials to Kendal at Granville's Caring Friends Fund or Hospice of Central Ohio will help to carry on his legacy. Jack's family wants to thank the wonderful staff at Kendal for always treating him with dignity and compassion.
Published in the Advocate & Advocate from June 23 to June 27, 2019