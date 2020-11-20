1/1
John Harkless
1951 - 2020
John Harkless

Newark - John R. Harkless, age 69, of Newark, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020. He was born on July 10, 1951 to the late Arthur and Bonnie (Lewis) Harkless in Urbana, OH.

The family is planning a celebration of John's life at a later date.

John was active in the Moose, Druids, and the Eagles. Most of all, he was a devoted family man, who retired early to take care of his grandbabies.

John is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Charlene (Morris) Harkless; daughter, Melissa Jewell; and grandchildren, Ashley Harkless, Ella Jewell, Sofia White, and Jonathan White.

In addition to his parents, John is preceded in death by his son, Brad Harkless.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The American Heart Association, 3816 Paysphere Circle Chicago, IL 60674.

To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com.






Published in Advocate from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
740-366-3343
