|
|
John Henry Holman, Jr.
HEATH - John Henry Holman, Jr., age 93, of Heath, passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Altercare Newark South. He was born March 3, 1927 in Newark, Ohio to the late John Henry Holman, Sr. & Blanche E. (Conner) Holman.
John served in the U.S. Navy during WWII. He retired from Rockwell International after 30 years of service as a tool and die maker.
He was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and friend.
John is survived by three sons, John (Mariann) Holman of Thornville, Jeffery (Beth) Holman of Hanover and Jordan Holman of Newark; four grandchildren, Jeremy Holman (Marcus Matic) of Massachusetts, Andrea (Jonathan) Lynch of Thornville, Joshua Holman of Heath, and Ashley (Darin) Kazmir of Texas; seven great-grandchildren, Kinsey, Josie, Jathan, Jaevin, Caleb, Emmy, and Landon; a brother and sister-in-law, Carl and Brenda Holman; sisters-in-law, Lois Fulk and Shirley Brehm; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Lucille Marie (Brehm) Holman (December 31, 2012); three siblings, Stanley Holman, Maurice (Anna Lou) Holman, Hattie (Ray) Loudermilk; and a grandson, Adam Holman.
John knew the value of hard work, honor, honesty, and integrity. He enjoyed spending time with his family, woodworking, gardening, tinkering in his garage, and finding a good deal. He had a passion for horseracing and spending a day at the racetrack. He was generous with his love, time, and possessions and relished debating politics, telling jokes, or sharing a story. He loved a challenge and could build or repair just about anything. He was a self-taught math whiz and could calculate measurements or an angle like no other. Above all, John was an ornery, fun-loving character -- quick with a smile, even quicker with a laugh -- and never met a person he didn't find interesting. He was loved very much and will be missed even more.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in John's name to The Foundation of Hospice of Central Ohio, P.O. Box 430, Newark, Ohio 43058.
The Heath Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 1249 Hebron Road, Heath is assisting the family with arrangements. The funeral home is accepting cards from family and friends. A public celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
A private graveside service with military honors will be held on Thursday, May 21, at Wilson Cemetery with his son, Pastor Jeff Holman, officiating.
Please visit www.hendersonvanatta.com to express condolences or to share a memory with the Holman Family.
Published in the Advocate from May 19 to May 20, 2020