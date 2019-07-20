John Hughes



Newark - John D. Hughes, age 64, of Newark passed away at his home on Saturday, July 13, 2019. He was born on October 9, 1954 to the late Melvin and Mary (Buckos) Hughes in Newark, OH.



A funeral service will be held at 1pm on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Brucker Kishler Funeral Home, 985 N. 21st Street, Newark, OH 43055. Family will greet friends from 4-7pm on Monday, July 22, 2019 at the funeral home. Following services, John will be laid to rest at Cedar Hill Cemetery where the Licking County Veteran's Alliance will provide military honors.



John proudly served his country as a member of the US Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. In his free time, he enjoyed hunting and fishing.



John is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Cynithia (Wood) Hughes. He also leaves behind his children, Sandy (Travis) Rishel, Johnnie (Jason Prince) Hughes, Dewlyn Hughes, John (Jesse Coulter) Hughes, Candy Hughes, and Dillon Hughes; furbabies, Frosty and Snoopy; 15 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; sisters, Patty (John) Riley, Loretta (Ron) Buchanan, Carolann (Steve) Costin, and Brenda Hughes.



In addition to his parents, John is preceded in death by his grandparents, and his granddaughter, Angel Doughty.



