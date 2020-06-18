John Hurley
Hanover - John Eric Hurley, 34, of Hanover, died Sunday, June 14, 2020 at his home. He was born September 17, 1985 in Newark to James A. Hurley and Debra Wright Hurley.
He is survived by his father, Jim (Barb) Hurley; mother, Debra Wright Hurley; daughter, Jaica; brother, James R. Hurley; sister, Jennifer (Mike) Robinson; nieces and nephew, Logan, Jared, Ava, and Chalynn; paternal grandparents, Bob and Judy Hurley; maternal grandmother, Mary Wright; and several aunts, uncle, cousins, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Jack Wright; two aunts, Tamra Wright and Bertie Sebastian; cousin, Jeremy Hurley; and two uncles, Steven Hurley and Rod Chapman.
Private funeral services will be held for the family, but a public graveside service will be held Tuesday at 1:00 PM at Barnes Cemetery with Pastor Chuck Horsley officiating.
Published in Advocate from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.