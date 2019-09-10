|
John J. Balka
Utica - John J. Balka, 79, of Utica passed away on September 6, 2019 at OSU Wexner Medical Center after a brief illness. He was born on August 23, 1940 in Galena to the late Alex and Mary (Zachar) Balka.
Survived by his wife, Patricia (Morgan) Balka and their children, Thomas (Melinda) Balka of Utica, Jeffrey (Lisa) Balka of Utica and Tonja Balka of Howard; grandchildren, Dustin (Kelly) Balka of Newark, Kylie (Richard) Trimmer of Heath, Dakota Balka of New York, Austin Balka of Heath, Trenton Conley of St. Louisville and Tory Conley of Newark; great-grandchildren, Kennedy and Scarlet Balka and Jensen Trimmer; sisters, Elaine Walter, Doris Wagner and Annette Wery; and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents, Mary and Alex Balka, brothers, Alex Balka Jr., Stephen Balka, Robert Balka and sister, Rosemary Buck. In-Laws, James and Thelma Morgan, sister-in-laws, Peggy (William) Huffman and Shirley Rorrer.
John's request was to have no services, a private celebration of life will be at a later date.
The family would like to personally thank the entire staff of OSU Hospital, James Cancer Center and Hospice of Central Ohio. We would also like to thank close personal friends of the family and neighbors who have been there for us over the past 3 months.
To sign an online guestbook please visit www.law-bakerfuneralhome.com. Law-Baker Funeral Home, 34 N. Main St.,Utica is assisting the family.
Published in the Advocate on Sept. 10, 2019