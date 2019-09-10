Services
Law-Baker Funeral Home - Utica
34 North Main St.
Utica, OH 43080
740-892-2141
Resources
More Obituaries for John Balka
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John J. Balka


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John J. Balka Obituary
John J. Balka

Utica - John J. Balka, 79, of Utica passed away on September 6, 2019 at OSU Wexner Medical Center after a brief illness. He was born on August 23, 1940 in Galena to the late Alex and Mary (Zachar) Balka.

Survived by his wife, Patricia (Morgan) Balka and their children, Thomas (Melinda) Balka of Utica, Jeffrey (Lisa) Balka of Utica and Tonja Balka of Howard; grandchildren, Dustin (Kelly) Balka of Newark, Kylie (Richard) Trimmer of Heath, Dakota Balka of New York, Austin Balka of Heath, Trenton Conley of St. Louisville and Tory Conley of Newark; great-grandchildren, Kennedy and Scarlet Balka and Jensen Trimmer; sisters, Elaine Walter, Doris Wagner and Annette Wery; and many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents, Mary and Alex Balka, brothers, Alex Balka Jr., Stephen Balka, Robert Balka and sister, Rosemary Buck. In-Laws, James and Thelma Morgan, sister-in-laws, Peggy (William) Huffman and Shirley Rorrer.

John's request was to have no services, a private celebration of life will be at a later date.

The family would like to personally thank the entire staff of OSU Hospital, James Cancer Center and Hospice of Central Ohio. We would also like to thank close personal friends of the family and neighbors who have been there for us over the past 3 months.

To sign an online guestbook please visit www.law-bakerfuneralhome.com. Law-Baker Funeral Home, 34 N. Main St.,Utica is assisting the family.
Published in the Advocate on Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now