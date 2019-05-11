|
|
John K. Dunbar
Columbus - John K. Dunbar, age 78, passed away on Friday, May 10, 2019 at his step-sons home in Columbus. He was born on August 2, 1940, in Brighton, Iowa to the late Clair and Mary Ann (Babcock) Dunbar. John was a retired mechanic. Along with being a member of the Brandon Baptist Church, John was a veteran serving in the United States Navy from 1957-1961. He is survived by his step-son Mikel Monnett and his wife Tara Gidwani; two daughters, Jami (William) Casto, Robin Prothro; his grandson Christopher (Christine) Prothro; and his great grandson Justice Bjornstad-Prothro. In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his wife Carol (Bailey) Dunbar; his brother Donald Dunbar; and four sisters, Jo Ann Vorhies, Mary Lou Peterman, Clarice Dunbar and Christie Hanson. Friends may call on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 from 10am â" 12pm at the Brandon Baptist Church. A service will follow, beginning at 12pm, with Pastor Marvin Haught officiating. Burial will take place at Wilson Cemetery in Newark. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Brandon Baptist Church, 13513 Sycamore Rd. Mount Vernon, Ohio 43050. To send the family a condolence online visit: www.snyderfuneralhomes.com The Dowds-Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of John K. Dunbar.
Published in the Advocate on May 11, 2019