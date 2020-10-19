John Lowery
Johnstown - John Lewis Lowery, 80, of Johnstown, Ohio passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020 at St. Ann's Hospital. He was born April 23, 1940 in Logan County, Ohio to the late Florence and Samuel E. Lowery Sr. John attended Johnstown-Monroe High School, and was a member of the Operating Engineers of Ohio for 61 years. He belonged to the following groups for over 50 years, the Farmers Lodge No. 153 of Fredonia, the Eagles Social Club, the Elks Fraternal Organization in Marysville No. 1130, and the Moose Lodge No. 2317. John is survived by his loving wife Norma Lowery, married on June 9, 1958; daughters Deb (Jim) Hale of Raleigh, North Carolina, Toni (Barry) Offenburger of Knoxville, Tennessee, and Cheryl (Chris) Bruns of Lewisburg, Ohio; grandchildren, Jim (Robert) Hale, Tonya (Jace) Kuhn, Elijah Gibson, Aletha Noel Offenburger, Jay Montgomery, Brittany (Mathew) Pologroto, and Austin Montgomery; great-grandchildren Jayde and Bella; siblings Marry Burris and Melvin Lowery; sister-in-law Connie Lowery; many nieces and nephews; and a host of other family, friends, and loved ones. He is preceded in passing by his sister Bonnie Lowery, brother Sam Lowery, and sister-in-law Martha Lowery. Family and friends may call Friday, October 23, 2020 from 1:00-3:00 pm at Crouse-Kauber-Fraley Funeral Home 225 N. Main St. Johnstown, Ohio 43031. Immediately following the calling hours there will be a funeral service, officiated by Pastor Diane Bauman. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society
.