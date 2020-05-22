|
|
John M. Ballengee (Mike)
Kernersville, NC - John M. Ballengee (Mike), 66, (originally of Newark, OH), unexpectedly passed away of natural causes at his home on May 19, 2020.
Mike was born on June 17, 1953 to Mary Ann and John Ballengee.
He graduated from Newark Senior High School and continued his education obtaining a Bachelor of Science (BS Pharmacy) from The Ohio State University in 1977. Mike was currently working at UNC Chapel Hill Medical Center as a Pharmacist.
Mike was an avid dog lover with two Dobermans, he enjoyed photography, traveling and camping, open wheel auto racing, was an Eagle Boy Scout and was the best damn OSU fan in the land (GO BUCKS!)!
Mike was preceded in death by his father John O. Ballengee, mother, Mary Ann Ballengee and sister Pamela.
Mike is survived by his brother Davit (David) Ballengee, spouse Suzie; his daughters, Heidi Ballengee; Heather Davidoff, spouse Adam, and two children Eli and Devon; Rachael Ballengee, spouse Sontonia; his niece, Paige Allyson Ballengee-Marshall and husband John Eric.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes you to honor his passion for dogs by donating to the Doberman Rescue of the Triad. Please visit www.doberman-rescue.com for more information.
Plans of a future Celebration of Mike's Life are still being determined. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the Ballengee family. Online condolences may be directed to www.hayworth-miller.com
Published in the Advocate from May 22 to May 23, 2020