John M. Turner Jr.


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John M. Turner Jr. Obituary
John M. Turner, Jr.

Newark - John M. Turner, Jr., age 72, of Newark, passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Licking Memorial Hospital. John was born June 11, 1946 in High Point, North Carolina to the late John M. Turner, Sr. and the late Doris (Hill) Turner.

John was a 1965 graduate of Marion-Franklin High School in Columbus. Following graduation, he enlisted in the United States Air Force and served from March 11, 1966-January 9, 1970. He retired from Ohio Bell where he had been employed for over 20 years as a lineman and then manager. In his retirement, he was in car sales for over 20 years. John loved fishing and enjoyed watching sports.

He is survived by his loving wife, Terri K. (Cormican) Turner, whom he married October 21, 1999; five children, John M. "Skip" Turner III, Linda Moore, Lisa (Kobie) James, Jason Turner and Brian Breslin; step-daughter, Kristin (Rick) Seats; 13 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; mother-in-law, Carol Cormican; several half brothers and sisters; and nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, James Turner.

At his request, there will be no visitation or service observed.

Please visit www.HoskinsonFuneral.com to share a special memory about John or to sign an online guest book.

Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral Home is honored to care for John and his family.
Published in the Advocate on Feb. 25, 2019
