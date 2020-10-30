John N. Crowley
Newark - Funeral services celebrating the life of John N. Crowley, 80, of Newark, will be held at the REED-EGAN FUNERAL HOME, 141 Green Wave Drive, Newark, 6:15 P.M., Monday, November 2, 2020, with Chaplain Mark Pierce as celebrant. Friends and family may call at the funeral home from 3-6 P.M. prior to the service on Monday. Due to the pandemic, masks will be required and social distancing practices will be utilized.
John died at the Selma Markowitz Care Center of Hospice of Central Ohio
on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, following a long journey with dementia and a short-term injury. He was born in Newark, Ohio on November 24, 1939, to the late Francis and Lillian (Leslie) Crowley.
John attended St. Francis de Sales High School and retired from Owens Corning where he worked for over 30 years. He loved being outside doing yardwork. Following his retirement, John spent many hours tending to his yard, as well as several others in the neighborhood.
Athletic in nature, John enjoyed golf and was an avid Cincinnati Reds fan. He coached two generations of little league baseball players and enjoyed being referred to as "Coach Grandpa" by his players. He jogged, biked, or took daily walks around the neighborhood, grinning when people waved or honked their horn to greet him. He met his future bride, Janet, when he crashed her school dance. They were known for their jitterbug dancing, even winning a competition on "Gene's Canteen" televised dance show in the 60s.
He will be greatly missed by his wife of 60 years, Janet (Leek) Crowley, sons, Brent (Kathleen) Crowley and Jason Crowley (Kathy Bowles); daughter, Jill (Mike) Evans; grandchildren, Alex (Eric) Barbour, Amanda Crowley, and Jake Evans; great-grandchildren, Audrey, Liam and Ronan; brother, Jim (Sandy) Crowley, sister, Janet Simi; brothers-in-law, George Kaercher and Rick Leek, sister-in-law, Sandy (Roger) Sturman; many nieces and nephews, and longtime special friends, Dee and Skip DeGonia.
In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his sister, Judy Kaercher; brothers-in-law, John "Jack" Simi and Jeff Leek; and sister-in-law, Patricia Leek.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in John's name may be made to the Foundation for Hospice of Central Ohio
, PO Box, 430, Newark, Ohio 43058. The family would like to thank the hospice nurses from the in-patient unit for their exceptional care, and especially acknowledge nurse Shannon Revercomb for her compassion and sincere dedication to John during these last several months.
For all who knew John, it would be most fitting to repeat the words he used so often, "Glad you got to see me." Please share your memory of John or condolences for the family by visiting: www.reedegan.com
.