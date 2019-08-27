|
John O'Brien III
Newark - John Paul O'Brien III, joined his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on August 24, 2019 after a long and courageous fight with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis. He was reunited with his brothers, Mike and Bill, sister-in-law Valencia, father-in-law Allen, and step-father Mack when arriving at the pearly gates.
John was born on September 1, 1960 to John P. O'Brien II (deceased) and Gloria Quesenberry. He leaves his passion for life to be carried on by his wife of 39 years, Kimberly O'Brien, and daughters Valencia (Matthew) Stair and Amanda (Daniel) Troyer. He is called Brother by Daniel (Dee) O'Brien, Michelle (Barry) Bachelor, Bobbie (Jerry) O'Brien, Vickie (Geo) Roles, Patrick (Stephanie) O'Brien, Brian Quesenberry, and Jennine O'Brien. He is known as "Cappy" to Taylor (Cody) Stair, Sebastian Troyer, and Quinn Troyer. He is an uncle to many and a friend to all. He also leaves behind the only cat he ever loved, Miss Kitty.
John was a lover of all things outdoors. His favorite past-time was riding his Road King on the backroads of southern Ohio and on most weekends that is where you would find him. When he wasn't on his bike, he enjoyed spending time with his family, who he adored with all his heart, taking care of his numerous houseplants, bird-watching, and kicking everyone's tails in "Words with Friends". He was a lifetime fan of everything Ohio, particularly the Cleveland Browns, Cleveland Indians, and OSU football.
Our family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and all other staff at OSU that cared for John following his lung transplant. We could never express enough how much we appreciate each one of you for your part in our lives. You showed him love, compassion, empathy, and gentleness as well as comforting us and letting us know he was in outstanding hands.
John will be taken on one last ride to be laid to rest at Anderson Cemetery in McConnesville, Ohio (date to be determined) with Pastor Mark Brodbeck's love and support.
Miller Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in the Advocate on Aug. 27, 2019