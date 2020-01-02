|
John R. Booher, Jr.
Newark - A funeral service celebrating the life of John R. Booher, Jr., 72, of Newark, will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 7, at The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service with Pastor Wes Humble officiating. Burial will follow in Newark Memorial Gardens, where the Licking County Veterans Alliance will conduct military honors at graveside.
John passed away unexpectedly on Monday, December 30, 2019 at his residence. He was born March 16, 1947 in Newark, Ohio to the late Dorothy M. (McCullough) and John R. Booher, Sr.
John was a recipient of two Purple Heart medals for being wounded as a result of enemy action while serving in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He was also a proud member of the Newark V.F.W. Post #1060, the Newark Elks Lodge #391 and the Newark Fraternal Order of Eagles-Licking Aerie #387.
John was the kind of person who never met a stranger. He also loved to fish and hunt in Licking County.
He is survived by his brother, Thomas M. "Tom" (Patti) Booher; a sister, Peggy J. (David) Petram; adopted son, Todd A. Booher; two stepsons, Timothy J. Hamilton and Malcolm W. Hamilton; two stepdaughters, Melissa J. Hamilton and Kimberly F. Benson; sister-in-law, Gloria Booher; several nieces and nephews; and very special feline pet, Mocha.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Doris Joann Booher (2009); and a brother, Robert A. Booher (2007).
Family and friends may call from 4-7 p.m. on Monday, January 6, at The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 59 North Fifth Street, Newark.
Please visit www.hendersonvanatta.com to view a memorial and to leave a message of condolence for the Booher family.
Published in the Advocate from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020