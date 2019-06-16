|
John Shumway
Granville - John Eric Shumway, 73, son of the late Arthur and Mildred Shumway, passed away on May 11, 2019 at St. Ann's Hospital in Westerville.
John was born in Newark, Ohio on June 26, 1945. He grew up in nearby Granville where he graduated from high school. Drafted in 1968, John served as an Army medic while stationed at Ft. Sill, Oklahoma. After leaving the service, he traveled the country, often hitchhiking from place to place. He worked various jobs on his journeys including at a smelting factory and later as a tour guide in Glacier National Park. He later made his way back to Granville, Ohio, where he met Julia, his late wife, who attended Denison University and they were married in 1972. He graduated from Otterbein University and started out as a computer programmer until he found his professional calling as an agent with State Farm Insurance, serving the company for over 35 years. Work moved John and Julia to Westlake, Ohio where they raised a family of three children, Nathan, Thomas and Margot.
John loved people and the human connection he got from small talk, telling jokes or stories. He had a knack of making people around him feel comfortable and relaxed and could make anyone laugh with one of his silly jokes. He was selfless and giving and made it a habit to help family, friends and even strangers who were in need. He loved driving small rural roads throughout Ohio and on family trips would pretend to have "no brakes" when going down a particularly large hill to thrill his kids. He loved golfing with his buddies and most of all sacrificing for his family. He loved nature and the outdoors as well as dogs and cats who always hovered close to his side.
Surviving are his children and their spouses, Nathan and Judy Shumway, Thomas and Stephanie Shumway, and Margot and Kady Shumway; grandchildren, Adam, Jack, Luke, Addie, Lou and Julian; brother, David L. Shumway; sister and brother-in-law, Chris and Daniel Hurley; and sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Sheila and George Tetler.
In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his wife Julia who died in 2013.
On Saturday, July 13th at noon, a graveside service will be held for John E. Shumway, 73, of Heath, formerly of Granville and Westlake, at Maple Grove Cemetery in Granville with the Rev. John Kauffman as celebrant. The family will receive friends following the service from 2 - 4 P.M. at McPeek-Hoekstra Funeral Home, 133 S. Prospect St., Granville.
Memorial contributions may be made to Granville High School, 248 New Burg Street, Granville, OH 43023.
Published in the Advocate on June 16, 2019