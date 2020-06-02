John Swetnam



Johnstown - John B. Swetnam of Johnstown, Ohio, passed away Monday June 01, 2020 in Newark, Ohio. He was born January 01, 1958 in Columbus, Ohio to Paul and Barbara Swetnam. John always put his love for his family first. He worked hard as a carpenter and as a farmer. John never knew a stranger. John is survived in passing by his loving wife Diana Swetnam; children Angela (Jeremy) Bigler, John (Bethany) Swetnam, Jamie (Brian) Hannah, Lisa (Scott) Devoll, and Kira Cherry; grandchildren Andrew, Ryan, Maea, Kylie, Jesse, Elizabeth, Alexis, Olivia, Vivian, and Dylan ; mother Barbara Swetnam; mother of Angela and John, Penny Cottrill; siblings Anna (Jim) Jenkins, Paul (Chris) Swetnam II, Mark (Robin) Swetnam, Daryle Swetnam; many nieces, nephews; great-nieces and nephews; and a host of other friends, family, and loved ones. He is proceeded in passing by his father Paul Swetnam. A visitation for John will be held Friday June 05, 2020 from 10:00am - 2:00pm at CROUSE-KAUBER-FRALEY FUNERAL HOME 225 N. Main St. Johnstown, Ohio. Following the visitation there will be a private graveside service officiated by Walt Braugh.









