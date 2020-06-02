John Swetnam
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Swetnam

Johnstown - John B. Swetnam of Johnstown, Ohio, passed away Monday June 01, 2020 in Newark, Ohio. He was born January 01, 1958 in Columbus, Ohio to Paul and Barbara Swetnam. John always put his love for his family first. He worked hard as a carpenter and as a farmer. John never knew a stranger. John is survived in passing by his loving wife Diana Swetnam; children Angela (Jeremy) Bigler, John (Bethany) Swetnam, Jamie (Brian) Hannah, Lisa (Scott) Devoll, and Kira Cherry; grandchildren Andrew, Ryan, Maea, Kylie, Jesse, Elizabeth, Alexis, Olivia, Vivian, and Dylan ; mother Barbara Swetnam; mother of Angela and John, Penny Cottrill; siblings Anna (Jim) Jenkins, Paul (Chris) Swetnam II, Mark (Robin) Swetnam, Daryle Swetnam; many nieces, nephews; great-nieces and nephews; and a host of other friends, family, and loved ones. He is proceeded in passing by his father Paul Swetnam. A visitation for John will be held Friday June 05, 2020 from 10:00am - 2:00pm at CROUSE-KAUBER-FRALEY FUNERAL HOME 225 N. Main St. Johnstown, Ohio. Following the visitation there will be a private graveside service officiated by Walt Braugh.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Advocate from Jun. 2 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Visitation
10:00 - 02:00 PM
Crouse-Kauber-Fraley Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
5
Graveside service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Crouse-Kauber-Fraley Funeral Home
225 North Main Street
Johnstown, OH 43031
7409676085
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved