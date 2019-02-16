|
|
John Thomas "Tom" Swank
Heath - A Funeral Mass celebrating the life of John Thomas Swank, 73, of Heath, will be held at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, Newark, 11 A.M. Tuesday, February 19, 2019, with Fr. David Sizemore as celebrant. Inurnment will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery.
Tom died unexpectedly on Tuesday, February 12, 2019. He was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico on July 31, 1945 to the late George Edward Swank Sr. and Mary Margaret (Bayer) Swank-Webber.
Tom was a 1964 graduate of Newark Catholic High School and attended The Ohio State University. In 1969 he began his longtime sales career with Runnymede, Inc WNKO-WHTH Radio Stations where he was still working as their General Manager. Over all his years of service, Tom never lost the personal touch of visiting his clients and showing true interest and concern in their businesses, which was a testament to his success. In addition, he was a member of both the Ohio and National Association of Broadcasters.
As a longtime community advocate, Tom's involvement was extensive in many areas. He was one of the original founding board members of the Newark Police Athletic League and the Licking County Crime Stoppers, and board member of Land of Legend Philharmonic, House of New Home, Licking County Junior Achievement, and Big Brothers-Big Sisters. He served on the supervisory committees of Hopewell Federal Credit Union and Interim Health Care, and was a member of Newark Area Jaycees, Newark Elks Lodge 391, and Amvets Post 51, Thornville. Tom was also the Past President of the Rotary Club of Newark-Heath, Newark Downtown Association, and the Food Pantry Network.
He was especially fond of golfing, fishing, scuba diving, and enjoying a good single malt scotch at the end of the day with one of his many great friends.
He is survived by his siblings and their spouses, George (Bonnie) Swank Jr., Gerard "Jerry" (Connie) Swank, Kim Thacker, and Holly Webber; step-son, Ethan (Courtney) Bode and his mother, Lisa Bode May; his first wife, Mary Denise Kurtzman; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends and family may call at the REED-EGAN FUNERAL HOME, 141 Green Wave Drive, Newark, 4-8 P.M., Monday, February 18, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, memorials should be made to a local charity in Licking County in recognition of Tom's dedication to the community for so many years.
To share your memory of Tom or leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.reedegan.com.
Published in the Advocate from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2019