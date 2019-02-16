Services
Reed-Egan Funeral Home - Newark
141 Green Wave Dr
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 344-6106
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Reed-Egan Funeral Home - Newark
141 Green Wave Dr
Newark, OH 43055
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church
Newark, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Swank
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Thomas "Tom" Swank


1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John Thomas "Tom" Swank Obituary
John Thomas "Tom" Swank

Heath - A Funeral Mass celebrating the life of John Thomas Swank, 73, of Heath, will be held at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, Newark, 11 A.M. Tuesday, February 19, 2019, with Fr. David Sizemore as celebrant. Inurnment will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery.

Tom died unexpectedly on Tuesday, February 12, 2019. He was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico on July 31, 1945 to the late George Edward Swank Sr. and Mary Margaret (Bayer) Swank-Webber.

Tom was a 1964 graduate of Newark Catholic High School and attended The Ohio State University. In 1969 he began his longtime sales career with Runnymede, Inc WNKO-WHTH Radio Stations where he was still working as their General Manager. Over all his years of service, Tom never lost the personal touch of visiting his clients and showing true interest and concern in their businesses, which was a testament to his success. In addition, he was a member of both the Ohio and National Association of Broadcasters.

As a longtime community advocate, Tom's involvement was extensive in many areas. He was one of the original founding board members of the Newark Police Athletic League and the Licking County Crime Stoppers, and board member of Land of Legend Philharmonic, House of New Home, Licking County Junior Achievement, and Big Brothers-Big Sisters. He served on the supervisory committees of Hopewell Federal Credit Union and Interim Health Care, and was a member of Newark Area Jaycees, Newark Elks Lodge 391, and Amvets Post 51, Thornville. Tom was also the Past President of the Rotary Club of Newark-Heath, Newark Downtown Association, and the Food Pantry Network.

He was especially fond of golfing, fishing, scuba diving, and enjoying a good single malt scotch at the end of the day with one of his many great friends.

He is survived by his siblings and their spouses, George (Bonnie) Swank Jr., Gerard "Jerry" (Connie) Swank, Kim Thacker, and Holly Webber; step-son, Ethan (Courtney) Bode and his mother, Lisa Bode May; his first wife, Mary Denise Kurtzman; and many nieces and nephews.

Friends and family may call at the REED-EGAN FUNERAL HOME, 141 Green Wave Drive, Newark, 4-8 P.M., Monday, February 18, 2019.

In lieu of flowers, memorials should be made to a local charity in Licking County in recognition of Tom's dedication to the community for so many years.

To share your memory of Tom or leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.reedegan.com.
Published in the Advocate from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.