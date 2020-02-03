Services
Kauber-Fraley Funeral Home
289 S Main St
Pataskala, OH 43062
(740) 927-3971
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
2:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for John Todor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Todor


1946 - 2020
John Todor Obituary
John Todor

Pataskala - John George Todor of Pataskala, Ohio (73), passed away at the Pataskala Oaks on January 31, 2020. He was born in Palos, Romania June 10, 1946 to the late George and Elizabeth (Forsea) Todor, and was raised in Canton, Ohio since the age of 5. John graduated The Ohio State University in 1968 with a bachelor's degree in finance. Following his education John was a career teacher in the Southwest Licking school district. He also enjoyed coaching soccer and basketball at Watkins Memorial High School. John is survived by his loving wife of fifty years Laura Todor; son John "J.J." Todor; daughter-in-law Laura Todor; grandchildren Abigail and Zachary Todor; and a host of other family, friends, and loved ones. A memorial gathering will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 1:00-2:00 pm at KAUBER-FRALEY FUNERAL HOME 289 S. Main St. Pataskala, Ohio 43062. A memorial service will immediately follow beginning at 2:00 pm at the funeral home.
Published in the Advocate from Feb. 3 to Feb. 6, 2020
