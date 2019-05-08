Services
Crouse-Kauber-Fraley Funeral Home
225 North Main Street
Johnstown, OH 43031
(740) 967-6085
John Allen
Calling hours
Thursday, May 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Crouse-Kauber-Fraley Funeral Home
225 North Main Street
Johnstown, OH 43031
Funeral service
Thursday, May 9, 2019
4:00 PM
Crouse-Kauber-Fraley Funeral Home
225 North Main Street
Johnstown, OH 43031
Johnstown - John Wesley Allen. 89, of Johnstown, Ohio passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2019. He was born on October 31, 1929 in Jeromesville, Ohio, a son to the late John and Lillian Allen.John is survived by his loving wife of 66 years Margaret Anne Allen; children, John W. (Julie) Allen, Carol (Bob) Barker and Marsha (Steve Deeter)Ewing; grandchildren, Andrea, Amanda, Zane, Kendra, Cayla, Jon and Wesley; great-grandchilden, Madison, Mallory Mary Kate, Alayna, Maddix, Lina and many family and friends. Friends may call from 2 p.m.- 4 p.m. on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at CROUSE-KAUBER-FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, 225 N Main St., Johnstown, OH 43031. Funeral service will follow at 4:00 p.m. An online memorial at www.ckfraley.com
Published in the Advocate on May 8, 2019
