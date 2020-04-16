|
Dr. John W. Houser, M.D.
Columbus - Dr. John W. Houser, M.D., age 85, of Columbus, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at Worthington Christian Village. He was born June 10, 1934 in Findlay, Ohio to the late Clair and Fairy (Hartman) Houser.
Dr. Houser was a graduate of Arlington High School, and later graduated from The Ohio State University (Summa Cum Laude) with the class of 1956. While at Ohio State he was a member of the Phi Beta Kappa fraternity. He received his M.A. degree in 1959 followed by an M.D. in 1960, both from The Ohio State University. He completed his internship and residency at University Hospitals of Cleveland in 1965. Dr. Houser enjoyed practicing general surgery in Newark beginning in 1965 and retiring in 1994. He also liked to spend time hunting, fishing and gardening.
He was a member of the American College of Surgeons, the Licking County Medical Society, The Ohio State Medical Association, American Medical Association, American Association of Abdominal Surgeons, Alpha Omega Alpha Honorary Medical Society, First United Methodist Church, Licking County Mental Health Association and the Licking County Art Association.
Dr. Houser was a past-president of the Licking County Division of the American Cancer Society, and a past member of Licking Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees.
Beginning in 1997, Dr. Houser and his wife lived in Englewood, Florida before moving back to Ohio in 2012.
He is survived by four sons, David (Joan) Houser of Hebron, Steven (Kittie) Palm-Houser of Columbus, John (Gary) Houser of McConnelsville and Tom (Michele) Houser of Lewis Center; twelve grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; a brother, Dr. Robert G. Houser of Sunbury; and a sister-in-law, Shirley (Wayne) Pepple of Findlay.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Ann (Cook) Houser (2018); sister-in-law, Nancy Smith Houser.
Due to the current health emergency, a private graveside committal service will be held at Newark Memorial Gardens. The funeral home is accepting cards from family and friends who are unable to attend.
The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 59 North Fifth Street, Newark is assisting the Houser family with arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made in Dr. Houser's name to Capital City Hospice, 2800 Corporate Exchange Drive #170, Columbus, Ohio 43231.
Published in the Advocate from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020