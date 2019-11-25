|
|
Johnny "John" James Hart
Newark - Johnny "John" James Hart of Newark, Ohio passed away Saturday, November 23, 2019 at his home at the age of 75. He was born July 24, 1944 to the late Elizabeth Ruth and John Hart in Tishomingo, OK.
John was retired from Rockwell International in Newark where he worked as a machinery repairman for thirty years. He answered countless calls as a disaster volunteer for the American Red Cross including recovery efforts after numerous Florida hurricanes as well as Hurricane Katrina. He was a longtime member of the Seneca Sams camping club serving as its president for two years. During the Vietnam War, he served in the Oklahoma National Guard.
In his free time, John enjoyed traveling, reading and talking the ears off of other people. He was quick to lend a hand whenever he was asked and even when he wasn't. John always had an interesting story to share, seemed to have an endless supply of knowledge and those closest to him would agree he was full of it.
John is survived by his wife of 55 years, Jean (nee Smith); brother Richard "Frankie" (Patty) Hart of Boyd, TX; sisters Diana Glover of Grand Prairie, TX and Eva (Pete) Farmer of Mill Creek, OK; son Donald "Jim" (Patricia) Hart of Ledyard, CT; daughter Lori Hart of Newark, OH; grandsons Larry Smith of Newark, OH, Andrew "AJ" Smith of Heath, OH and Anthony Sushan of Newark, OH as well as many nieces and nephews.
At John's request, his body will be donated to the Ohio State Medical Center for the advancement of science. No memorial service is planned.
Published in the Advocate from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019