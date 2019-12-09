Services
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
1051 East Johnstown Road
Gahanna, OH 43230
(614) 939-4558
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
1051 East Johnstown Road
Gahanna, OH 43230
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Matthew the Apostle Catholic Church
807 Havens Corner Rd
Gahanna, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jon Migliozzi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jon Michael "Mig" Migliozzi


1950 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jon Michael "Mig" Migliozzi Obituary
Jon Michael "Mig" Migliozzi

Gahanna - Jon Michael "Mig" Migliozzi of Gahanna, age 69, passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on April 5, 1950 in Newark, Ohio and attended Newark Catholic High school and Muskingum Technical College. Jon was retired from a sales position with Bulldog Office Supplies and was an active member of St. Matthew the Apostle Catholic Church, where he was an usher. He is preceded in death by his parents, Earl Migliozzi and Eileen Migliozzi (Sullivan) and his brother Randy. He is survived by his loving wife, Adeline "Nan" Migliozzi (Alexander); their three children, Mary Josephine Migliozzi (Kyle Fernandez), Alexander Migliozzi (Melissa Migliozzi), and Andrea Migliozzi (Timothy Voltz); his granddaughter, Serafina Migliozzi Voltz, to whom he was a fun, loving, and much beloved papa; his mother-in-law, Josephine Alexander; loving family members, including brothers- and sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews; and by many dear friends, including lifelong friend Nick Scott. Those close to Jon will remember his love for people, his warm heart, and his quick wit. He was a lifelong Steelers and Buckeyes fan and an avid golfer. Donations may be directed to the St Matthew the Apostle Catholic Church charitable works. The family would like to give special thanks to the staff of the Neuro ICU and of the Palliative Care Unit at Mount Carmel East Hospital for their excellent care and loving compassion. Family will welcome friends on Thursday, December 12, 5-8pm, at Schoedinger Northeast, 1051 E. Johnstown Rd. in Gahanna. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11am on Friday, December 13 at St. Matthew the Apostle Catholic Church, 807 Havens Corner Rd., Gahanna; Fr. Ted Sill, celebrant. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories or extend condolences.
Published in the Advocate from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -