Jon Michael "Mig" Migliozzi
Gahanna - Jon Michael "Mig" Migliozzi of Gahanna, age 69, passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on April 5, 1950 in Newark, Ohio and attended Newark Catholic High school and Muskingum Technical College. Jon was retired from a sales position with Bulldog Office Supplies and was an active member of St. Matthew the Apostle Catholic Church, where he was an usher. He is preceded in death by his parents, Earl Migliozzi and Eileen Migliozzi (Sullivan) and his brother Randy. He is survived by his loving wife, Adeline "Nan" Migliozzi (Alexander); their three children, Mary Josephine Migliozzi (Kyle Fernandez), Alexander Migliozzi (Melissa Migliozzi), and Andrea Migliozzi (Timothy Voltz); his granddaughter, Serafina Migliozzi Voltz, to whom he was a fun, loving, and much beloved papa; his mother-in-law, Josephine Alexander; loving family members, including brothers- and sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews; and by many dear friends, including lifelong friend Nick Scott. Those close to Jon will remember his love for people, his warm heart, and his quick wit. He was a lifelong Steelers and Buckeyes fan and an avid golfer. Donations may be directed to the St Matthew the Apostle Catholic Church charitable works. The family would like to give special thanks to the staff of the Neuro ICU and of the Palliative Care Unit at Mount Carmel East Hospital for their excellent care and loving compassion. Family will welcome friends on Thursday, December 12, 5-8pm, at Schoedinger Northeast, 1051 E. Johnstown Rd. in Gahanna. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11am on Friday, December 13 at St. Matthew the Apostle Catholic Church, 807 Havens Corner Rd., Gahanna; Fr. Ted Sill, celebrant. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories or extend condolences.
Published in the Advocate from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, 2019