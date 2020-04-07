|
|
Jon Paul Dobson
NEWARK - Jon Paul Dobson, 79, of Newark, passed away on April 6, 2020 at the Selma Markowitz Care Center, operated by Hospice of Central Ohio. He was born in Pittsburgh, PA on May 7, 1940 to the late Robert and Anne Bernice (Tuchek) Dobson.
Jon proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. Prior to retirement, he was a banker for many years. He graduated from Utica High School, class of 1958. He was a member of the Newark American Legion, Post 85; former member and past president of the Newark Kiwanis Club; and former member of Newark Moose Lodge. He was an avid sports fan, especially watching Pittsburgh sports, enjoyed golfing, racquetball and loved spending time with his family and friends.
Survivor include his loving wife of 52 years, Madelon J. (Vent) Dobson, whom he married September 2, 1967; daughters, Elizabeth Dobson and Karen (Andy) Ringle; grandson, Griffin Ringle; brothers, Robert (Connie) Dobson and David Dobson; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Jon to Foundation For Hospice of Central Ohio or to the Licking County Humane Society.
Published in the Advocate from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020