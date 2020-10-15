1/1
Jon W. Cramer
1942 - 2020
Jon W. Cramer

Newark - Funeral services with military honors celebrating the life of Jon W. Cramer, 77, of Newark, will be held at Cedar Hill Cemetery, 11 A.M., Monday, October 19, 2020, with Mr. Eric Wright as celebrant. Military honors will be provided by the Licking County Veterans Alliance.

Jon died peacefully at home with his family by his side on Wednesday, April 8th, 2020. He was born August 18, 1942, to the late Walter and Jeanette (Bennett) Cramer in Dayton, Ohio

He is survived by his loving wife of over 50 years Shirley (Meadows), three children; Lisa (David) Rhodes, Shannon (Steve) Walker and Lana (David) Stalling all of Newark; 6 grandchildren, Nick (Laura) Rhodes, Paige (Jackson) Parker, Nick Walker (Melissa Hothem - fiancé), Hanna Walker, LCpl Parker Stalling and Riley Stalling; 4 great-grandchildren, Cooper, Max and Raegan Rhodes and Scarlett Walker and 1 sister, Connie Neff of Stuart, Florida

Jon was a 1964 Graduate of The Ohio State University, and member of the Phi Beta Kappa Fraternity. He proudly served as a Lieutenant in the US Navy on the USS Hoel and was a Vietnam Veteran.

He met the love of his life Shirley in 1967 and the two raised 3 beautiful daughters here in Newark. Together they opened Cassano's Pizza where they touched so many lives from 1977 to the late 80's. After the closing of the restaurant Jon worked for Sears in the Home Improvement Department and then retired from Verizon Wireless in 2004.

Jon was a life-long learner, especially loved history and science, he was always reading or on the internet finding the next piece of trivia and doing the crossword puzzle in ink. Jon had a quick wit and great sense of humor. He enjoyed fishing and watching television, especially boxing matches and drinking coffee with his good friend, Bill Queen. He loved woodworking projects in his shop and spending the weekends doing home improvement projects and taking vacations with Shirley. He also loved his dog Tazewell who gave him great comfort in his golden years.

Jon was a devoted father and grandfather and loved us well. Always helpful, encouraging and steady. He was a great cook and loved making breakfast for his family. He was generous with others and helped whenever he saw a need.

He leaves behind a family and friends who will never forget him and the cherished moments they have shared.

Jon's family would like to thank the caregivers who took such great care of him, especially those at Home Instead.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his honor to: Catholic Outreach Ministries (a charity serving the poor) at 45 Granville Street Newark, Ohio 43055

REED-EGAN FUNERAL HOME, 141 Green Wave Drive, Newark, is assisting the family with arrangements. Your condolences for the family and memories of Jon can also be shared by visiting: www.reedegan.com








Published in Advocate from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Cedar Hill Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Reed-Egan Funeral Home - Newark
141 Green Wave Dr
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 344-6106
