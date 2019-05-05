|
Joseph A. Ewing, Sr.
HEATH -
A celebration gathering for Joseph A. Ewing, Sr., 61, of Heath, will be held on Sunday, May 12, 2019 from 1:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Infirmary Mound Park, James E. Bradley Senior Center, 4309 Lancaster Rd., Granville.
Joseph was born in Zanesville, Ohio on September 11, 1957 to the late Raymond Samuel and Loretta June (Hartman) Ewing. He passed away on May 3, 2019 at Licking Memorial Hospital.
Joseph enjoyed fishing, and was an avid Columbus Blue Jackets and Cleveland Browns fan. Most important was the time he spent with his loving family and friends.
Survivors include his loving wife of 37 years, Barbara L. (Grubb) Ewing, whom he married August 22, 1981; children, Lindsey Ewing, Jolene (Marshal) Gutridge and Joseph A. Ewing Jr.; grandchildren, Renay Ewing, Zayden and Xander Gutridge; brothers, Gary (Linda) Ewing, Daniel (Elizabeth) Ewing, Michael (Debbie) Ewing and Timothy (Nikki) Ewing; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant brother, Raymond Ewing; and sister-in-law, Connie Ewing.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Joseph to Catholic Social Services, 1031 Brice Street, Newark, Ohio 43055.
Published in the Advocate on May 5, 2019