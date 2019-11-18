|
|
Joseph A. Witalec, Jr.
Heath - A Funeral Mass for Joseph A. Witalec, Jr., 80, of Heath, will be held at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 10:30 A.M., Friday, November 22, 2019 with Fr. David Sizemore as celebrant. Private interment with military honors will follow in Dayton Memorial Park later that day.
Joseph passed at OSU Wexner Center in Columbus on Saturday, November 16, 2019 under the care and support of Hospice of Central Ohio. He was born September 28, 1939 in Philadelphia, PA to the late Joseph A. and Virginia (Weiderman) Witalec. As a boy, Joseph spent time living in Germany with his parents. He proudly served his country with the United States Air Force which led to a long career and retirement from Newark Air Force Base. After settling in Heath, Joseph and his late wife, Betty (Walker) Witalec, raised their family while enjoying their 50-year devoted marriage.
Joseph is survived by his children, Maurine (Chuck) Maneely, Michele (Joel) DeGraeve, Joseph M. (Allison) Witalec, and Daniel J. (Kerri) Witalec; grandchildren, Katie, Brittany (Kyle), Major, Joshua, Matthew, Ella and Claire; sister-in-law, Mary Helen (Bruce) Conley; niece, Holly (Derrick) Hardin; nephew, Todd (Molly) Conley; great nieces and nephews, Brooke, Owen, Audrey and Macy.
His family and friends will continue to celebrate Joseph's legacy as a dedicated father, grandfather and all-around family man. Memorials in his honor are suggested to the Foundation for Hospice of Central Ohio, PO Box 430, Newark, Ohio 43058.
