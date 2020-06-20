Joseph and Leelda Heater
Newark - Combined Graveside Inurnment Services for Joseph C. "Joe" Heater and Leelda F. Heater, will be held at 11am, on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Newark Memorial Gardens. Pastor Wes Humble will officiate. The Licking County Veterans Alliance will render Military Funeral Honors for Joseph for service to his country in the US Army.
Joseph, 83, of Newark, passed away May 7, 2020, at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus. Leelda, 79, of Newark, passed away May 15, 2020 in Newark. Both had been residents at Newark Care & Rehab.
Survivors include Joseph's half brother, George Lemons of West Virginia.
