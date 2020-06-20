Joseph And Leelda Heater
Joseph and Leelda Heater

Newark - Combined Graveside Inurnment Services for Joseph C. "Joe" Heater and Leelda F. Heater, will be held at 11am, on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Newark Memorial Gardens. Pastor Wes Humble will officiate. The Licking County Veterans Alliance will render Military Funeral Honors for Joseph for service to his country in the US Army.

Joseph, 83, of Newark, passed away May 7, 2020, at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus. Leelda, 79, of Newark, passed away May 15, 2020 in Newark. Both had been residents at Newark Care & Rehab.

Survivors include Joseph's half brother, George Lemons of West Virginia.

The Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral Home is honored to serve the Heater family: www.hoskinsonfuneral.com








Published in Advocate from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service
179 Granville Street
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 345-9714
