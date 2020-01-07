|
Joseph Emanuel Higginbotham
NEWARK - Joseph Emanuel Higginbotham, Jr, of Newark, entered his eternal rest in the arms of Jesus on Saturday evening, January 4, 2020. He had celebrated his 97th birthday in November. He was well cared for by the staff that he loved at his residence in SharonBrooke Assisted Living Center where he passed. A memorial service will be held at Newark Central Christian Church, 587 Mount Vernon Road on Sunday, February 2. Visiting hours will be 2:00-3:00 PM with the service following, Rev. Jeff Gill presiding.
Born in West Point, Mississippi to Joseph, Sr. and Kathleen (Deans) Higginbotham, Joseph, Jr. was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Mary Ann (Walker), his parents, granddaughter Bethany Joy Higginbotham and both of his siblings, George and Mazie (Mintern). Mr. Higginbotham will be greatly missed by daughter Marie (Lilburn) McDaniel of Columbus, sons Joseph, III (Sheryl) Higginbotham of Columbus, and Rev. Dr. James (Rev. Dr. Carolyn) Higginbotham of Indianapolis, sister-in-law Betty Petty of Yorba Linda, CA; grandchildren: Erin Higginbotham (Darren) Nealy, and Regenia, Ray and Randy McDaniel; 8 greatgrandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; and a host of friends from Central Christian Church where he was a devoted and faithful member for 57 years, Licking Co. Rock and Mineral Society, Newark Poseidons Scuba Club, Licking Co. Computer Society, Licking Co. Senior Center, the American Legion, the YMCA and dear residents of SharonBrooke.
A veteran of World War II, Joe, as most know him. served in the European theatre with the 78th Lightning Division of the U.S. Army. He earned a Bronze Star for courage shown on a reconnaissance mission near the Battle of the Bulge and 2 Purple Hearts received for injuries sustained in battles. Joe earned a Bachelor of Science degree from the College of Commerce in Bowling Green, Ky., where he met his wife in the church choir. Working as a cost accountant, Joe moved from Louisville, KY. then to Dayton Depot in Ohio, Warner Robins, GA. and finished his career at Newark Air Force Station. One of the highlights of his life was being selected, along with his late wife, to the Central Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame for his many years of service to the Red Cross, to Boy Scouts as Scoutmaster of Troop 18, and for his service in various ministries at his church, including Treasurer, youth group leader, men's fellowship, Sunday School teacher, and the honor of Elder Emeritus. Another highlight of his senior years was the Honor Flight he was able to experience with his beloved wife who served in the Navy.
In lieu of flowers, friends who wish may contribute to Central Christian Church, the YMCA, Red Cross, Honor Flight or other charities of their choosing.
Condolences or memories may be sent to www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Advocate from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020