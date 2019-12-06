|
Joseph F. Burgess, Sr.
Newark - A funeral service celebrating the life of Joseph F. "Joe" Burgess, Sr., age 89, of Newark, will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 10, at the Second Baptist Church, 19 West National Drive, Newark, with Pastor Robert Davidson officiating. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery in Corning, Ohio.
Joe passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019 at the Selma Markowitz Care Center (operated by Hospice of Central Ohio) with his caring family by his side. He was born December 4, 1930 in Raven, Virginia to the late Thomas H. and Hettie Burgess.
Joe had previously worked at Kaiser Aluminum for over 40 years before retiring. He held a strong Christian faith and was very active in his church, Second Baptist Church, where he was a deacon.
He owned and operated Burgess & Sons Plumbing Heating and Air. Joe was also very talented in construction, building each of his children a home of their own.
Joe was an honest hard-working man who helped everyone in their time of need, many times accepting no payment for his services. He will be sadly missed by those who had the opportunity to know him.
He is survived by his son, Jeffrey (Sondra) Burgess; a daughter, Debi (Mike) Richards; two sisters, Anita and Elsie; eight grandchildren; and seventeen great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Wilma R. Burgess (2012); and two sons, Mark S. Burgess (2015) and Joseph F. Burgess, Jr. (2000).
Family and friends may call from 4-7 p.m. on Monday, December 9, at The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 59 North Fifth Street, Newark.
Memorial contributions may be made in Joe's name to the Foundation for Hospice of Central Ohio, Post Office Box 430, Newark, Ohio 43058.
The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service is assisting the Burgess family with arrangements.
Please visit www.hendersonvanatta.com to view a memorial and to leave a message of condolence for the Burgess family.
Published in the Advocate from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019