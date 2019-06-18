|
|
Joseph Fagerstrom
Johnstown - Joseph W. Fagerstrom, 88, of Johnstown, passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019 at Pataskala Oaks Care Center. He was born on September 2, 1930 in Frewsburg, NY and a graduate from Jamestown High School. Joseph served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He graduated from Purdue University with a degree in Aeronautical Engineering in 1957 and moved to Columbus. After briefly working for North American he became employed as a mechanical engineer with Wester Electric (AT&T, Lucent) and was there for 30 years until his retirement. Joseph taught an adult sunday school class at Johnstown United Methodist Church for many years. He also enjoyed playing golf most of his life and reminiscing with friends. Joseph is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Betty (Mead) Fagerstrom and son, Andrew (Cindy) Fagerstrom. Honoring his wishes cremation will take place. Arrangements handled by KAUBER-FRALEY FUNERAL HOME. Joseph's life can be remembered with a contribution to a . An online memorial will be available at www.kauberfraley.com
Published in the Advocate on June 18, 2019