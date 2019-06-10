Services
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
740-366-3343
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
View Map
Nashport - Joseph Edward Gee, 74, of Nashport, died Friday, June 7, 2019 at Select Specialty Hospital. He was born December 29, 1944 in Ashland, KY to the late Willy Walter "Bill" Gee Sr. and Carrie Alice (Evans) Gee.

Joe retired from Bowerston Shale Co. after 38 years of service. He enjoyed fishing, camping, taking care of his yard and loved his pontoon boat. He owned a cabin on the river where he enjoyed spending his time.

He is survived by two sons, Scott (Dee) and Edward Gee; granddaughter, Kristina Gee; six brothers, four sisters; and special friend, Lynn Roberts.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Theresa Gee; and two brothers, Champ and Mike Gee.

Memorial contributions may be made to Cedar Hill Baptist Church, 455 N. Cedar St. Newark, Oh 43055.

Visitation will be Tuesday from 4-7 PM at the Brucker and Kishler Funeral Home, 985 N. 21st St. Newark, where the funeral service will be Wednesday at 11:00 AM with Pastor Bruce Dollings officiating. Burial will follow the service in Fallsburg Cemetery.

To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Advocate on June 10, 2019
