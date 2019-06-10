Joseph Gee



Nashport - Joseph Edward Gee, 74, of Nashport, died Friday, June 7, 2019 at Select Specialty Hospital. He was born December 29, 1944 in Ashland, KY to the late Willy Walter "Bill" Gee Sr. and Carrie Alice (Evans) Gee.



Joe retired from Bowerston Shale Co. after 38 years of service. He enjoyed fishing, camping, taking care of his yard and loved his pontoon boat. He owned a cabin on the river where he enjoyed spending his time.



He is survived by two sons, Scott (Dee) and Edward Gee; granddaughter, Kristina Gee; six brothers, four sisters; and special friend, Lynn Roberts.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Theresa Gee; and two brothers, Champ and Mike Gee.



Memorial contributions may be made to Cedar Hill Baptist Church, 455 N. Cedar St. Newark, Oh 43055.



Visitation will be Tuesday from 4-7 PM at the Brucker and Kishler Funeral Home, 985 N. 21st St. Newark, where the funeral service will be Wednesday at 11:00 AM with Pastor Bruce Dollings officiating. Burial will follow the service in Fallsburg Cemetery.



