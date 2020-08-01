Joseph Gordon Wells
Parkman - Joseph Gordon Wells, 91, of Parkman, Ohio passed peacefully at home on July 16, 2020. He was born September 7, 1928 in Columbus, Ohio, the fifth generation of the Wells family that founded the Granville and Hartford area. The youngest of four boys, he graduated from Harford High School in Croton, Ohio in 1946 then attended The Ohio State University, where he met his wife of nearly 70 years, Bernice E. (Smith) Wells. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served in the Korean War, based in New York, Mississippi, South Dakota, and Guam. His work specialized in the radar systems for the B-36 bomber. Following his military service, he and his family returned to his wife's hometown of Parkman and purchased their family home where they raised their five children. He worked for 38 years at the same company and retired from Lucas Aerospace as a Lead Test Engineer. He was an active member of the Parkman Congregational Church for over 60 years, holding various offices, and of the Western Phoenix Masonic Lodge #42 for 55 years, serving many positions including several times as Worshipful Master and many years as Secretary.
He enjoyed spending time with his family, celebrating all holidays, restoring family heirlooms, and could fix anything. He was a kind hearted, gentle man who loved his family, friends, neighbors, and pets and helped anyone when needed.
He is preceded in death by his son Steven Wells, brothers Thomas, Charles, and Robert Wells, parents Franklin Harold and Georgia (Hixon) Wells, and several in-laws to whom he was very close.
He will be sadly missed by his beloved wife Bernice, daughters Nancy (Donald Robert) Wheelock and Susan Wells of Parkman, OH, sons Gary (Suann) Wells of Burlington, IA and Michael Wells of Troy, OH, daughter-in-law Jennifer Wells (Bryan Croteau) of Hilton Head Island, SC, as well as many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, and nieces.
Services where held, family receive friends and family on Sunday, July 19 from 3:00-5:00pm, followed by a Masonic service at 5:00pm. The Funeral Service took place on Monday, July 20 at 11:00am at Parkman Congregational Church (18265 Madison Rd, Parkman, OH) Burial was in Overlook Cemetery in Parkman, OH following the service.
The family wishes to extend sincere thanks to Sara Hershberger for her compassionate care, as well as the assistance of Hospice of the Western Reserve.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Western Phoenix Masonic Lodge #42 (P.O. Box 482, Parkman, OH 44080), Parkman Congregational Church or a charity of choice
