Joseph H. Brown, Jr.



FRAZEYSBURG - A graveside service for Joseph H. Brown, Jr., 84, of Frazeysburg, will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday at St. Joseph Cemetery, with Rev. Bill Jones officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the WPAFB Honor Guard and the Licking County Veterans Alliance.



Joseph passed away June 21, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born April 18, 1935, in Ivyland, PA, to the late Joseph H. Brown, Sr. and Elizabeth (Thomas) Brown. He moved to Bellingham, Washington, where he was raised until his induction into the US Air Force on October 1954. He served for 8 years and was stationed in Texas, Guam, Alaska, and Columbus, Ohio. He met his wife Sandra Ann (Fox) Brown at the Buckeye Lake Amusement Park in 1955 and was married November 17, 1956. They settled in Newark, Ohio in 1962. He started work at Smelter Chevrolet, Yonkers Body Shop and Newark Asphalt before joining his son Jim's construction company in 1992. He retired in 2000 only to operate the Big Red Barn Antique Shop in Brownsville, Ohio until his wife of over 60 years passed away in 2017. He then moved to Frazeysburg with his son Jim. He was preceded in death by his wife Sandy, son Joseph E. Brown (Lori) of Howard Ohio. He is survived by his son Jim Brown and Bonny Frazee of Frazeysburg, son Thomas C. Brown of Newark, granddaughter, Ashley Brown and Ryan Runkle of Newark; grandson, Jeremy Brown of Fredericktown, OH; granddaughters, Shannon and Carly of Mt. Vernon, and many great-grandchildren.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the .



