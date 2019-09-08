Services
Reed-Egan Funeral Home - Newark
141 Green Wave Dr
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 344-6106
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Bending
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph L. Bending


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph L. Bending Obituary
Joseph L. Bending

Newark - Joseph L. Bending, 83, of Newark, died at the Selma Markowitz Care Center of Hospice of Central Ohio on Thursday, September 5, 2019. He was born in Newark on January 10, 1936 to the late Joseph Bending and Edith (Patterson) Smith.

A 1954 graduate of Newark High School, Joe enlisted and served with the United States Marine Corps. He attended The Ohio State University and completed several courses with the American Institute of Banking. Joe worked for many years as a director in the financial department of Licking Memorial Health Systems, retiring from Licking Memorial Health Professionals.

He will be greatly missed by his wife of 61 years, Jill (Colley) Bending; daughter-in-law, Lois Bending; grandson, Sam Bending; sister, Carol (Buz) Koehler; many neighborhood friends and extended family; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by his son, Michael Bending; step-father, Edward Smith; sisters, Sandy (Joseph) Brown and Fran (Joe) Williams; and nephew, Joseph Brown.

Memorials in Joe's name can be made to the Newark Catholic High School Foundation, 1 Green Wave Drive, Newark, OH; Licking Memorial Health Foundation, 1320 West Main Street, Newark, OH; or to a .

Memorial services with military honors will be held for Joe at a later date. Reed-Egan Funeral Home, 141 Green Wave Drive, Newark, is assisting the family with arrangements. To share your memory of Joe or leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.reedegan.com.
Published in the Advocate on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now