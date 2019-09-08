|
Joseph L. Bending
Newark - Joseph L. Bending, 83, of Newark, died at the Selma Markowitz Care Center of Hospice of Central Ohio on Thursday, September 5, 2019. He was born in Newark on January 10, 1936 to the late Joseph Bending and Edith (Patterson) Smith.
A 1954 graduate of Newark High School, Joe enlisted and served with the United States Marine Corps. He attended The Ohio State University and completed several courses with the American Institute of Banking. Joe worked for many years as a director in the financial department of Licking Memorial Health Systems, retiring from Licking Memorial Health Professionals.
He will be greatly missed by his wife of 61 years, Jill (Colley) Bending; daughter-in-law, Lois Bending; grandson, Sam Bending; sister, Carol (Buz) Koehler; many neighborhood friends and extended family; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by his son, Michael Bending; step-father, Edward Smith; sisters, Sandy (Joseph) Brown and Fran (Joe) Williams; and nephew, Joseph Brown.
Memorials in Joe's name can be made to the Newark Catholic High School Foundation, 1 Green Wave Drive, Newark, OH; Licking Memorial Health Foundation, 1320 West Main Street, Newark, OH; or to a .
Memorial services with military honors will be held for Joe at a later date. Reed-Egan Funeral Home, 141 Green Wave Drive, Newark, is assisting the family with arrangements. To share your memory of Joe or leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.reedegan.com.
Published in the Advocate on Sept. 8, 2019